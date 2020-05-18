Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

On This Day | Verity, the Bowler Who Dismissed Bradman the Most Times, Was Born

The bowler who dismissed Sir Donald Bradman the most times in Test cricket, Hedley Verity, was born on this day in 1905. The English left-arm spinner dismissed Bradman eight times.

Cricketnext Staff |May 18, 2020, 11:59 AM IST
The bowler who dismissed Sir Donald Bradman the most times in Test cricket, Hedley Verity, was born on this day in 1905. The English left-arm spinner dismissed Bradman eight times.

Verity played 40 Tests picking up 144 wickets including five five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket hauls. His first-class numbers are even more mind-boggling: 1956 wickets at an average of 14.90 from 378 matches.

Incredibly, he has picked up all 10 wickets in an innings twice, including his career-best 10 for 10 against Nottinghamshire in Leeds in 1932.

In Test cricket, he is the only bowler to have taken 14 wickets in a single day, achieving the feat in 1934 against Australia at Lord's.

The genius of Verity had even Bradman confused. "I think I know all about Clarrie (Grimmett), but with Hedley I am never sure. You see, there's no breaking point with him," the legendary Australian was reportedly quoted as saying in the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

Unfortunately, Verity lived a short life and died two months after turning 38, in 1943 as a prisoner of war in Italy in 1931.

Donald BradmanHedley VerityOn this day

