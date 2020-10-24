On This Day: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Batsman to Reach 10,000 ODI Runs

On this day in 2018, Kohli scored a superb century as he became the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 ODI runs. He beat Sachin Tendulkar who took 254 innings, Kohli did it in 205 innings.

Kohli struck a masterful 154* as India posted a massive 321/7 in the second ODI against West Indies in Vizag.

While doing so, he also became the fastest to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year. It took him just 11 innings.Eventually Kohli would beat Tendulkar in the race to 11,000 ODI runs too. Kohli would reach the feat against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup. While he took 222 innings, Sachin achieved the same feat in 276 innings.

Since his debut in 2008, Kohli had showed spark in his limited overs game but it was in 2012 that it seemed that he belonged to another level. Since then, Kohli hasn’t looked back and kept on etching his name in new record books. He is also the only batsman with 50 plus average in all formats. Kohli now has 11867 runs in ODIs at an avaerage of 59.33. He has 43 tons and 58 half-centuries. He is just seven centuries short from becoming the first batsman on the planet to score 50 ODI tons. Kohli is also the fastest to 20,000 international runs. Meanwhile has has also registered 1000 plus ODI runs in calendar year for six years. (2011. 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017 & 2018).Looking at the way he is playing, many people are already touting him to overtake Sachin Tendulkar by the time he hangs his boots.