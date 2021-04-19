CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » On This Day: Virat Kohli Scored Century vs KKR in IPL 2019

On This Day: Virat Kohli Scored Century vs KKR in IPL 2019

On This Day: Virat Kohli Scored Century vs KKR in IPL 2019

Kohli played a scintillating knock of 100 not out in just 58 deliveries. His knock included nine boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 172.41

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket across all formats. The ‘Run-machine’ has plenty of runs under his belt and the Indian Premier League is not untouched by his charm. In 195 IPL matches, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has touched the figure of 50 runs, 39 times while he has a stunning five centuries to his name.

The batting maestro scored his last century in the T20 Extravaganza during the 2019 edition while batting against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Entering the contest, the Bangalore outfit was asked to put the total on the board. Batting first, the Kohli led from the front as he looked in sublime form while opening the innings.

He played a scintillating knock of 100 not out in just 58 deliveries. His knock included nine boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 172.41. Kohli was aptly supported by the spin all-rounder Moeen Ali who added 66 runs to the scoreboard in 28 balls. The exploits by Kohli and Moeen propelled the Challengers to a blistering total of 213 runs in their 20 overs.

Chasing 214, the Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a torrid start as they lost their first three wickets within five overs owing to a brilliant bowling effort by Dale Steyn and Navdeep Saini. However, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell launched an assault on the RCB bowlers as they hammered the ball like anything all over the park.

Rana emerged as the highest run-scorer for KKR as he played for 85 runs off 46 deliveries. However, it was the West Indies power-hitter Russell who stole all the thunder with his innings of 65 runs in just 25 balls. Russell and Rana put up a great fight to keep KKR alive in the chase but their effort went in vain as RCB won the game by ten runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches