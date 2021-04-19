On This Day: Virat Kohli Scored Century vs KKR in IPL 2019

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket across all formats. The ‘Run-machine’ has plenty of runs under his belt and the Indian Premier League is not untouched by his charm. In 195 IPL matches, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has touched the figure of 50 runs, 39 times while he has a stunning five centuries to his name.

The batting maestro scored his last century in the T20 Extravaganza during the 2019 edition while batting against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Entering the contest, the Bangalore outfit was asked to put the total on the board. Batting first, the Kohli led from the front as he looked in sublime form while opening the innings.

He played a scintillating knock of 100 not out in just 58 deliveries. His knock included nine boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 172.41. Kohli was aptly supported by the spin all-rounder Moeen Ali who added 66 runs to the scoreboard in 28 balls. The exploits by Kohli and Moeen propelled the Challengers to a blistering total of 213 runs in their 20 overs.

Chasing 214, the Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a torrid start as they lost their first three wickets within five overs owing to a brilliant bowling effort by Dale Steyn and Navdeep Saini. However, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell launched an assault on the RCB bowlers as they hammered the ball like anything all over the park.

Rana emerged as the highest run-scorer for KKR as he played for 85 runs off 46 deliveries. However, it was the West Indies power-hitter Russell who stole all the thunder with his innings of 65 runs in just 25 balls. Russell and Rana put up a great fight to keep KKR alive in the chase but their effort went in vain as RCB won the game by ten runs.

