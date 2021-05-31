On This Day: Viv Richards Plays the Greatest ODI Knock of All-time vs England in 1984

- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
SL
BAN189/10(42.3) RR 4.45
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BAN
SL141/9(40.0) RR 3.53
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:00 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:00 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:00 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
19:00 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- One-off Test - 7 Jul, WedUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Bulawayo
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st T20I - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:00 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:10 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:30 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
10:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
On This Day: Viv Richards Plays the Greatest ODI Knock of All-time vs England in 1984
Richards, in his majestic innings, made 189 not out from just 170 balls, a knock that included 21 fours and five sixes.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 31, 2021, 11:26 AM IST
Sir Vivian Richards, renowned as the greatest batsman of all time, played several blistering knocks as West Indies dominated the world of cricket in the 80’s. Many years before the T20 format came into the picture and changed the way the game is played, the legendary batsman put on an exhibition of power hitting against England during an unforgettable day at the Old Trafford.
In May 1984, the Caribbean side toured England to play three ODIs and five Tests. The mighty Windies put in one solid performance after another and it started with that three-match ODI series in Manchester. The series opener not only signalled the start to a very long and painful summer for the Englishmen, who would ultimately end up being “blackwashed” (5-0) by the visitors in the five Test matches that followed.
In the first ODI (May 31, 1984) the Antiguan legend essayed perhaps the greatest ODI innings ever with a spellbinding unbeaten 189 runs which shook the spirits of the hosts at Old Trafford.
However, things didn’t start off as planned for the visitors in England. Clive Lloyd led-side elected to bat first but were soon in a deep hole at 102/7. Richards walked in to bat at number four with the score at 11/2. He held the fort even as seven top-order batsmen were already back in the pavilion. He first paired with Eldine Baptiste to add 59 runs for the eighth wicket.
Once Baptiste and Joel Garner were then dismissed in quick succession, England once again got a firm grip on the match. But they had one last hurdle and it was a huge one. With the score at 166/9, last man Michael Holding strolled out to bat, the duo put on an unbeaten stand of 106 runs for the last wicket, Richards scoring 93 of them. Their knocks helped the Calypso Kings finish with 272/9 in their quota of 55 overs.
Richards, in his majestic innings made 189 not out from just 170 balls, a knock that included 21 fours and five sixes. His last 58 balls produced 86 runs which included nine fours and five sixes, which still stands as the greatest ODI innings ever played. The West Indies won the match by 104 runs and the series 2-1. It is fair to say that Richards 189 was the highlight of the match and the tour.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking