On This Day: West Indies Stun Hosts England in Champions Trophy Final in 2004

On this day in 2004, the West Indies in dramatic fashion stunned England by two wickets to clinch the ICC Champions Trophy for the very first time.

The once successful West Indies team has not been the same for a long time. The Caribbean side, once dreaded for its bowling attack and equally talented batting prowess, saw a steady decline since the mid-nineties.

However, on this day in 2004, the West Indies in dramatic fashion stunned England by two wickets to clinch the ICC Champions Trophy for the very first time. Spectators at The Oval as well as millions of cricket fans watching it live on television rejoiced the exciting final as it unfolded.

The Windies defeated Pakistan in the semi-final match to book a spot in the finals. Whereas, England beat World Champions Australia in the other semi-finals game to reach the finals. England were touted as the favourite to win the trophy.

Batting first, the home side were all out for 217 in 49.4 overs. Other than Marcus Trescothick’s brilliant 104, the rest of the batting line-up played badly. West Indies part time bowler Wavell Hinds picked 3/24 in his 10 over spell.

Chasing what should have been a simple enough total, the West Indies led by Brian Lara lost early wickets and were teetering at 147/8 in the 34th over. This was all because of the efforts of English pacemen Steve Harmison and Andrew Flintoff, whose three-wicket haul had earlier ripped through the Caribbean top order.

The West Indies needed 71 runs, and had just two wickets left. It was then the unthinkable happened. Courtney Browne and Ian Bradshaw shared an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 71 runs to steer the West Indies to victory.

In the 49th over, Bradshaw smashed the winning runs off Alex Wharf for a four through point to remain unbeaten on 34 runs off 51 balls, while the West Indies’ wicket-keeper Browne scored 35 runs of 55 balls.

The duo declined an offer to go off for bad light – held out and secured a famous triumph on foreign soil, though leaving the hosts and home crowd disappointed.