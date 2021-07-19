On This Day: When India Got All Out Twice In A Day For 58 And 82 Runs

July 19, 1952 is a day Indian cricket would never want to recollect. This was a day when the side was bowled out twice in a day of Test cricket and hurtled towards a massive defeat. A total of 22 wickets fell in one single day of play.

England declared 347 for 9 in the first innings on the third day of the third Test match of the India-England series. This match was being played in Manchester where Team India could score only 58 runs in the first innings and was knocked out in only 21.4 overs. 9 batsmen could not even touch the double figure. Captain Vijay Hazare scored 16 and Vijay Manjrekar scored 22 runs. Fast bowler Fred Truman wreaked havoc on the Indian batting order as he took 8 wickets for 31 runs. This was the best performance of his career.

More misery to follow

Team India was asked to follow on in the second innings, but the story was not too different. They were bundled out for 82 runs in 36.3 overs. As many as 8 batsmen could not make it to double figures. Hemu Adhikari was the top scorer with 27 runs, while Vijay Hazare made 16 and Khokhan Sen scored 13 not out.

After this rout, England won this match by an innings and 207 runs. Such was their dominance that the Indian team could only bat 58 overs across both the innings.

Team India became the first team to be dismissed twice in a day in Tests. New Zealand has dismissed Zimbabwe twice in a day in 2005 and 2012. Team India, which made this record for the first time, has also dismissed the opposing team twice in a day when they bundled out Afghanistan twice in one day during the 2018 Test played in Bangalore.

