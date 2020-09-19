On This Day: Yuvraj Singh Recalls Smashing Six Sixes in a Stuart Broad Over in 2007

Yuvraj Singh recalls his smashing six sixes in a Stuart Broad over in 2007. He announced that he wants to make a comeback for Punjab in domestic cricket season.

Yuvraj Singh is undoubtedly one of the most talented batsmen out there. Yuvraj has had a wonderful career for Team India. One of the most memorable moments in his cricket career came on this day in the year 2007, when he hit six sixes in an over.

On September 19, 2007, Yuvraj achieved one of the most difficult records of all time, becoming the first cricketer to score six sixes in an over in a T20I match. The incident took place in a T20 World Cup match between India and England in Kingsmead Durban. The unfortunate bowler who faced the brunt of Yuvraj’s force was pacer Stuart Broad.

The score was 171/3 at the end of the 18th over. India had its hopes high to put on a good score with Yuvraj Singh and the then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the crease. The Men in Blue went for broke in the death overs and punished the English bowlers.

Just before Broad’s over, Yuvraj had a verbal altercation with England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. This possibly fired up the Punjab batsman and the rest is history.

Yuvraj also became the first and the only Indian till date to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket. Sharing a glorious throwback picture from the day, Yuvraj wrote on his Instagram, “13 years! How time flies!! #memories.”

View this post on Instagram 13 years! How time flies!! #memories 🏏 A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Sep 18, 2020 at 11:52am PDT

A lot of cricketers commented on the post, complimenting him on the record. Stuart Broad also reacted to the pic with a funny post, “Time flies less than the cricket ball that night.”

Former Indian player Gautam Gambhir also commented in filmy style. He said, “Ye record mujhe de de Thakur.” Other cricketers to comment on the post included Chris Gayle, Kuldeep Yadav and Munaf Patel.

Earlier this month, Yuvraj had announced that he wants to make a comeback for Punjab in domestic cricket this season. He was seen training with the side in recent times. The stylish left-hander had quit international cricket in June last year.