On Valentine's Day, Steve Smith Tags Wrong User on Twitter While Wishing His Wife Dani Willis

Australia batting star Steve Smith has a task at his hand. To help his team draw level in the ongoing Border-Gavaksar Trophy in India which they trail 0-1 following a crushing defeat in Nagpur. Australia fared miserably with the bat as they scored 177 in their first dig before being bundled out for 91 in their second essay in the series opener that lasted less than three days.

While the Australian batters found themselves struggling against the Indian spinners, Steve Smith waged a lone battle, putting up an example on how to deal with the testing conditions. However, even he could only manage scores of 37 and 25* in the match.

Australians will be itching to bounce back in Delhi, the venue of the second Test. However, it seems that Smith is too deeply involved in his training so much so that he ended up committing a massive blunder in a message on Twitter he shared on Valentine’s Day for wife Dani Willis.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful wife @dani_willis Can’t wait to see you in a couple of days," Smith posted via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful wife @dani_willis ❤️Can’t wait to see you in a couple of days 😀 https://t.co/hDU9SnduOe— Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) February 14, 2023

The message seems fine at first glance, right?

Nope. The tweet might have been for his wife but he ended up tagging the wrong person.

And his followers were quick to point it out, informing him of his error.

“Not sure that is your missus, champ," wrote one user.

Another chimed in with, “You tagged the wrong one…."

In Smith’s defense, this appears either an automated tweet from his post on Instagram here he has correctly tagged his wife’s username.

Or it could a callous copy-paste job.

Whatever maybe the case, Smith either hasn’t spotted the error or is simply not bothering himself to make the correction.

He has a bigger goal in mind. To gear up for the next Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

