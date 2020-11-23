On Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s Wedding Anniversary, Mumbai Indians Send Wishes

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge got married three years ago on November 23. The couple tied the knot after dating for a while on this day.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge got married three years ago on November 23. The couple tied the knot after dating for a while on this day. Warm wishes are flooding the social media as they celebrate three years of togetherness. During his playing career, Zaheer was a part of Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League. Currently, the former Indian pacer is the MI bowling coach. Taking to social media, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) has wished Zaheer and Sagarika on their three year wedding anniversary.

MI official Instagram handle shared a throwback photo of the lovely couple. In the picture, Zaheer looks dapper in a glittery black kurta while Sagarika looks regal in a red ensemble. The caption with the post reads, "Three years done, a lifetime to go! Wishing a very happy anniversary to Zak and Sagarika #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge.”

The 42-year-old proposed to Indian model and national level athlete. Sagarika and announced their engagement in 2017. Sagarika is also an actress, best known for her performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India.

The left arm fast bowler is also serving as Director of Cricket Operations for Mumbai Indians. He travelled with the contingent to United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the recently concluded tournament. The 13th edition of IPL concluded with the Mumbai based outfit Zaheer winning the record fifth title.

Sagarika also accompanied the cricketer to celebrate his birthday while he was busy coaching the Mumbai Indians in UAE. She also shared a cute post on his birthday.

The World Cup Winner played in 309 matches for India. Known for his seam and pace, the star cricketer was also conferred with the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri. Regarded as India's best pace bowler in the history of the game, Zaheer registered 237 wickets, next to Muttiah Muralitharan and Shaun Pollock who have dismissed left-handed batsmen 325 and 252 times, respectively. In 2008, Zaheer was selected Wisden Cricketers of the Year.