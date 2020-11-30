Once Banned for Match-fixing, Sreesanth Hints at Domestic Return in Emotional Tweet

Sreesanth’s seven-year ban came to an end in September 2020 and the fast bowler may soon return to competitive cricket for Kerala cricket team.

Temperamental fast bowler Shantakumaran Sreesanth, better known as S Sreesanth is set to make a return to the game soon. The India International player was banned by the BCCI for life due to his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that rocked the cricket world seven years ago.

According to a SportsStar report, Sreesanth’s seven-year ban came to an end in September 2020 and the fast bowler may soon return to competitive cricket for Kerala cricket team. The state cricket association has given the nod to his inclusion provided he meets the fitness and other requisite norms.

Sajan K. Varghese, President, Kerala Cricket Association told SportsStar that, ‘His ban is getting over in September and whenever the camp starts, we will consider him for the camp. But he has to prove his fitness’.

Citing no clarity regarding when the camp is going to be held, ‘we are waiting for government guidelines’, he added.

The fast bowler is keen to return to cricket and has been training since last year. Sreesanth took to the micro blogging site earlier on November 30 and shared news regarding his eventual return to domestic cricket.

In his tweet, the pacer hinted at his return, by stating ‘to roll my arms again giving the very best to the game I love the most.’ He also thanked his supporters and family for being with him through these testing times.

He tweeted, ‘It’s just about time to roll my arms again giving the very best to the game I love the most .To all my lovely people ;alwys remember”ur the best version of urself but make sure ur getting better nd better nd be the very best version *please don’t ever give up“ u r the Key #family.’

See the tweet here:

It’s just about time to roll my arms again giving the very best to the game I love the most .To all my lovely people ;alwys remember”ur the best version of urself but make sure ur getting better nd better nd be the very best version ✌🏻please don’t ever give up“ u r the 🔑#family pic.twitter.com/enr6KpIYnJ — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) November 30, 2020

He represented India in 27 Test matches taking 87 wickets, 53 ODIs taking 75 wickets and seven wickets from 10 T20Is respectively. He played a crucial role in the 2006 South African tour, as it helped India win a Test match on the Pretorian soil. He also picked key wickets against Australia in the 2007 World Cup semi-final game. He was also part of two World Cup titles.

Sreesanth last played on May 9, 2013.