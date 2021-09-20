Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 58-ball 88 to help Chennai Super Kings from a precarious 7/3 to 156 for six, which eventually proved to be crucial for the team. They beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday as the 14th edition resumed in the UAE following the suspension of the first phase in India due to Covid-19 pandemic. Along with Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo produced an 8-ball 23 blitz to help Chennai.

Gaikwad admitted that the performance was one of his best till day and that he knew he had to grind it out as there was pressure on the Chennai Super Kings.

“Obviously one of my top innings till now. With the pressure of early wickets and with the seniors in the dressing room, I just had to grind and get the team to 130, 140 and then 150 was possible," Gaikwad said in the post-match presentation.

“When Mahi Bhai is around and with the CSK management, once they back you, you don’t have to think much," he further said.

Gaikwad, who made his debut for India on the Sri Lanka tour, said those matches came in handy as well.

“The Sri Lanka tour and the preparation coming here did help too," said Gaikwad.

Gaikwad hit nine fours and three sixes during his crucial knock but said the wicket was double-paced and it was not easy to bat on it.

“Initially the ball was seaming and swinging so I had to take my chance against the spinners. Jaddu just came in and I had to take my chance and it came off well," he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here