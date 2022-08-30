'Once Rumour of My Death Went Viral': Ravindra Jadeja Responds to Most Bizarre Falsehood He Heard

Flamboyant India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed the most bizarre rumour he heard about himself. Rumours have now become part and parcel of the cricketer’s life, every other day a new falsehood can be heard about them on social media.

Ahead of the Hong Kong clash, Jadeja responded to the rumours which were making rounds after IPL 2022 that the southpaw is expected to miss the T20 World Cup due to injury. The all-rounder had a witty take on that as revealed a bizarre rumour which was spread about him.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“This is very small rumour that I am not in the World Cup squad. Once there was a rumour of my death went viral. You can’t match that kind of rumour. I don’t think about that much and my focus is to perform well on the ground,” Jadeja said in the pre-match press conference

Jadeja had an underwhelming IPL season this year as he scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 118.37 and an average of 19.33. While he managed to take only five wickets. However, he missed the business end of the tournament after sustaining a rib injury. Several reports suggested that he might miss almost a year due to injury but he recovered quite quickly and went on England tour where he slammed a century in Edgbaston Test.

In the clash against Pakistan, Jadeja played a crucial knock of 35 runs to stabilize India’s chase as he stitched a 52-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to take the game closer. The southpaw was dismissed in the final over as Pandya finished the game with a massive six.

Also Read | ‘Virat Kohli Exploring Back Foot Play a Little More’: Sanjay Manjrekar

India will next face Hong Kong on Wednesday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Group A match won’t be more than a glorified net session for Rohit Sharma’s men against a team, mostly comprising Pakistani and Indian expats, who otherwise are not good enough to play first-class cricket in either of the two nations.



After a hard-earned victory over Pakistan in a last-over thriller, scripted by Hardik Pandya, the focus against Hong Kong will be on batters and their adequate game time.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here