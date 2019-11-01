Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Semi-Final: PNG VS NAM

upcoming
PNG PNG
NAM NAM

Dubai

01 Nov, 201921:00 IST

3rd Place Play-off: IRE VS TBC

upcoming
IRE IRE
TBC TBC

Dubai

02 Nov, 201915:40 IST

Final: NED VS TBC

upcoming
NED NED
TBC TBC

Dubai

02 Nov, 201921:00 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Wellington WPS

03 Nov, 201906:30 IST

Once We Got Into a Routine, We Were Clinical: Finch

Australian captain Aaron Finch lauded the collective effort of his side, saying that the repeated routine implementation of the skills they had been working on going a long way in maintaining the winning run.

Cricketnext Staff |November 1, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
Once We Got Into a Routine, We Were Clinical: Finch

After his team registered a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series against Sri Lanka with a win in the third T20I on Friday, Australian captain Aaron Finch lauded the collective effort of his side, saying that the repeated routine implementation of the skills they had been working on going a long way in maintaining the winning run.

“It was pretty clinical once we got into a routine. The way the bowlers set it up for us over the last two games, it was outstanding,” Finch said in the post-match press conference. “To restrict Sri Lanka, who are a dangerous side, to 120 and 140 was exceptional.

“I think every game is a different challenge and a different surface, so it's important to bring in your best, in terms of preparation and mental side of the game too. When your backs are against the wall, it's important for the players to stand up.

“Agar is fantastic in the field and with the ball. Warner was outstanding - not getting out in the series is incredible, that's what the best players in the world do: once they get in and they get on top of an attack, they keep it going, so really proud of the batting group and everyone to be fair. Looking forward to the game with Pakistan on Sunday.”

David Warner was declared the man of the series, and a statistic which underlines his dominance is that he has scored 217 runs since his last dismissal in T20Is. He was not dismissed even once in the series, and said that he was happy with his form, personally.

“I'm happy with my form personally. It helps getting back into form with the small total on the board. We are now looking ahead to take on Pakistan at the SCG, so looking forward to that. Lots of pace in that attack, and hopefully I'll find the gaps and not the fielders in the series,” he said.

On the other hand, Niroshan Dickwella, who was out for the presentation ceremony instead of Lasith Malinga said, “We haven't been up to our standards. We haven't performed at our best and if we don't, we will end up like this. We learnt a lot in this series, but we couldn't even compete properly. Pradeep and Sandakan were great with the ball, our fielding was alright, but the batting could do with some improvement.”

Aaron Finchaustraliaaustralia vs sri lankaFinchsri lanka

Related stories

Australia Skipper Aaron Finch Backing Ashton Agar to Become T20 'Finisher'
Cricketnext Staff | October 29, 2019, 11:17 AM IST

Australia Skipper Aaron Finch Backing Ashton Agar to Become T20 'Finisher'

After BCCI, CA Expresses Concerns Over ICC's Proposed New FTP
Cricketnext Staff | October 26, 2019, 6:34 PM IST

After BCCI, CA Expresses Concerns Over ICC's Proposed New FTP

We Have to Play All Twenty Overs and Bat More Responsibly: Malinga
Cricketnext Staff | October 30, 2019, 6:03 PM IST

We Have to Play All Twenty Overs and Bat More Responsibly: Malinga

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

NAM v PNG
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Sat, 02 Nov, 2019

TBC v IRE
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Sat, 02 Nov, 2019

TBC v NED
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 03 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Wellington WPS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
see more