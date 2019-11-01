Once We Got Into a Routine, We Were Clinical: Finch
Australian captain Aaron Finch lauded the collective effort of his side, saying that the repeated routine implementation of the skills they had been working on going a long way in maintaining the winning run.
Once We Got Into a Routine, We Were Clinical: Finch
Australian captain Aaron Finch lauded the collective effort of his side, saying that the repeated routine implementation of the skills they had been working on going a long way in maintaining the winning run.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 29, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
Australia Skipper Aaron Finch Backing Ashton Agar to Become T20 'Finisher'
Cricketnext Staff | October 26, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
After BCCI, CA Expresses Concerns Over ICC's Proposed New FTP
Cricketnext Staff | October 30, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
We Have to Play All Twenty Overs and Bat More Responsibly: Malinga
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
NAM v PNGDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Sat, 02 Nov, 2019
TBC v IREDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Sat, 02 Nov, 2019
TBC v NEDDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 03 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZWellington WPS All Fixtures
Team Rankings