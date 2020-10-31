One Bad Season Doesn’t Make Him a Lesser Player: Kumar Sangakkara Backs MS Dhoni

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has come out in support of one India’s best MS Dhoni, who has had a poor run in the ongoing edition of the IPL 2020.

This season MS Dhoni failed to perform with the bat and in terms of captaincy as well. This is the first time Chennai Super Kings have failed to make it past the league stage and Dhoni has received a lot of criticism for it. But Sangakkara feels there is no need to over analyse it and that these things happen to everyone. He also believes Dhoni will bounce back stronger next season.

“.... you will always have a season or series where you’re off the boil, and this is MS (Dhoni’s). It has reflected on the team’s fortunes as well. And it’s something you get to expect. You can over analyse it, you analyse it any which way, it just happens. And it’s happened at the back end of MSD’s career,” Sangakkara told Star Sports.

“But that doesn’t make him a lesser player or less important for CSK at all. It’s just one of those phases that he has got to deal with and he’s got to come out of it,” he added.

Sangakkara also offered an advice for Dhoni that could help him regain his form and be ready for the next season. “What he has to do is to play some more super-competitive cricket in between. You can’t have long gaps between your IPL seasons, not playing international cricket or not playing regional or first-class cricket. He has got to be super competitive and play competitive cricket to be in form,” he said.

He admitted that Dhoni must be disappointed with the results of the current season but that he would be hungry to perform. “I am sure he is hungry to keep playing, hungry to perform. Knowing MSD, he would much rather take a team win than a half-century for himself. That’s the way he has been built, that’s the way he has always thought. If he can contribute to it in any way, even by scoring 10 runs, he’d be happy,” said Sangakkara.