'One Frame Two GOATs' - A Look At Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni Ad Shoot That's Making Fans Crazy

Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are global icons. The duo has a colossal fan base that always keeps them in the news even after drawing curtains to their illustrious careers. Both veterans caused excitement among fans when they collaborated for an advertisement shoot and sent the internet into a frenzy.

In a recent video that surfaced on the internet, Tendulkar and Dhoni were spotted sharing the field and interacting with each other for an ad shoot. The two could be seen posing for photos with tennis racquets in their hands on either side of the court. The reunion of the two finest cricketers ever struck a chord with fans.

Cricket analyst Johns Benny shared the picture on his Twitter handle and wrote “Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni together doing an Ad shoot”.

Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni together doing an Ad shoot. pic.twitter.com/1DcKTQsgGu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2022

One fan shared the picture of the duo while they are deliberating and hailed them as “GOATs”

A fan tweeted and said that the Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni were the “greatest” names in world cricket. He also added their symbolic jersey numbers 10 and 7 along with a heart emoji.

Another user referred to Tendulkar and Dhoni as “India Legends” and shared their picture on his handle.

The two cricket greats were dressed casually in T-shirts and sneakers as they were filmed inside a tennis court. They showcased the same dedication on the shoot that they displayed on the cricket field.

Both Tendulkar and Dhoni have a keen interest in the sport of tennis. Tendulkar has frequently been spotted at Wimbledon events, while Dhoni was recently seen in the stands at the US Open 2022 along with India’s legendary captain Kapil Dev.

Tendulkar retired from international career in 2013. The Master Blaster was the most complete batter of his generation, the most prolific run-scorer of all time, and arguably the sport’s greatest icon.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is regarded as India’s most successful captain as he won every ICC accolade during his time at the helm of the side. One of the finest finishers of the game, Dhoni was known for his performances in clutch time and almost always took his side over the line. He announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019 but has continued to play in the Indian Premier League as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings.

While CSK’s heartthrob will be back in action in the next edition of the IPL, Tendulkar led his India Legends side to a second successive title in the Road Safety World Series.

