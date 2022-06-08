'One has to Wait Till the End'; Former Pakistan Captain Slams PCB for Preparing Flat Test Pitches

Salman Butt has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not making result-oriented pitches for Test cricket at home. Pakistan hosted Australia for a three-match Test series earlier this year. Two of the matches ended in a draw. Butt’s criticism of PCB’s flat pitches came in one of his recent YouTube videos where he also opined about Babar Azam’s captaincy skills.

Butt, a former Pakistan skipper, praised Babar for his recent successes as captain in limited overs but said that the real test of his skills will be in the longer format of the game. He added that the Test cricket gives the best chance for a captain to showcase his skills. He, however, said the wickets that are being prepared for Test cricket in Pakistan end up taking everything away from the captain in terms of strategy.

“You can look at the pitch and say that spinners will play. A result is difficult to achieve even till the fifth day. One has to wait till the end to see if the pitch breaks. This doesn’t test a captain’s skill,” he said

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPdLLlPGLVs

Butt reckoned that the captain cannot do everything alone. He said that to win Test matches a captain needs a skilful and experienced pace attack. While Pakistan has the talent in their pace unit, it lacks the experience needed to go and win Test matches in foreign conditions.

“Babar has a good attack but the bowlers are inexperienced and they haven’t played a lot of first-class cricket. Shaheen is a world-class talent but he also needs to gain more experience. The same is the case with spinners. We don’t have a spinner who can run through a batting order,” Butt added.

Pakistan is set to face West Indies in a three-match ODI series at home starting Wednesday, All the matches will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan squad for West Indies ODI series- Babar Babar (c), Shadab Khan (VC), Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

