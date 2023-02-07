'One More Photo': Usman Khawaja Shares Clip of David Warner Being Surrounded by Fans in India

Australia batter Usman Khawaja is all set to take part in his first-ever Test match on Indian soil. Khawaja, alongside his fellow batters, prepared himself for the spin attack during a short camp in Bengaluru.

There was a surprise element for the southpaw ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy though. He was left simply bemused after experiencing his opening partner David Warner’s incredible fanfare in India.

Khawaja even shared a video in which Warner can be seen surrounded by fans in the city. as they queued to take a selfie with the star Australia opener at the airport.

Also Read: Finch Announces Retirement From International Cricket

The veteran opening batter, who has been a regular feature of the IPL, gladly obliged by posing for photos.

Khawaja, who was enjoying the scenario from the side, can be heard in the video hilariously requesting Warner to pose for “one more” photo.

“When in India. Just go with (laughter emoji). One more photo,” Khawaja had captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Khawaja (@usman_khawajy)

The post soon went viral as cricket fans hilariously reacted to the video in the comments.

One Instagram user wrote, “Someone save him.”

Another social media user pointed out Warner’s incredible fanfare and commented, “Super popular in south India.”

This fan cheekily wrote, “Meanwhile Australia’s Test batsman of the year is completely ignored.”

Khawaja who scored over 1,000 runs was named Australia’s Men’s Test Player of the Year just a few days ago.

Also Read: Trial by Spin for Ishan; Gill, Suryakumar Toss up Likely

One Instagram user praised Warner’s humility. “He is so humble, amazing gesture Warner Bhai,” the comment read.

Another branded him as the “Most favourite Aussie in India.”

Coming back to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Khawaja had recently talked about the spin threat that Team India possesses.

The 36-year-old also talked about facing Ravichandran Ashwin in the four-match Test series.

“Ashwin is a gun. He is very skillful, he is got a lot of tricky little variations, he uses the crease quite well too. If you asked me the same question when I was younger, I probably wouldn’t have been able to answer a lot of things because I didn’t really learn about how to face what off-spinners are doing," Khawaja was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

He had an outstanding run in Test cricket last year. and for that, he was honoured with the inaugural Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year award last week. He had a sensational last year after scoring 1,020 runs at an average of 78.46 during the voting period.

The first Test of the series is slated to start from February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Get the latest Cricket News here