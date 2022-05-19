'One of Best Games I have Played': Shreyas Iyer Lauds Rinku Singh's Knock, Says Not Sad With the Loss Against LSG

The journey of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came to a thrilling end on Wednesday following a 2-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Chasing a mammoth 210-run target at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer & Co were restricted to 208/8 in 20 overs. On the other hand, KL Rahul’s LSG became the second team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 to qualify for the playoffs.

KKR seemed to be in a position to cross the finish line when Rinku Singh lit up the chase with his power-hitting in the final over. With 21 required off the last six balls, the right-hand batter began with a boundary off the first ball and followed it up with a couple of maximums.

As the equation got reduced to 3 required off the last 2, Rinku went to finish off the things with another areal shot but Evin Lewis pulled off a one-hand stunner to end the KKR batter’s juggernaut. Marcus Stonis, who was bowling the 20th over, hit the final nail in the coffin by cleaning up Umesh Yadav for a golden duck.

It was indeed a heartbreaking loss for Kolkata as a victory would have kept their playoff hopes alive. But skipper Shreyas Iyer wasn’t disappointed with the way his team batted in their last league game. Speaking at the post-match show, the KKR captain admitted that it was one of the best game he have ever played.

“I am not feeling sad at all. That was one of the best games of cricket I have played. The way we should our character and attitude was simply outstanding. I love the way Rinku got us till the end but unfortunately couldn’t time it when two balls were remaining, he was really sad. I was hoping he could finish the game for us and could have been the hero, but still played a fantastic knock and I am really happy for him,” Iyer told the broadcasters.

“When we came in, I never thought it would play this way because it was dry and the grass wasn’t that wet. I thought there would be little help for the spinners but once they started going. LSG took on the bowlers and got a par total. It was a do or die situation for us, even after losing two wickets in the powerplay, our mindset was to go for the chase and take it to close as possible and put them under pressure. It was a volatile season for us, we started great but lost five games in a row and I personally feel we did a lot of chopping and changing, we had to do that because of the niggles and form, but we also got to know the players such as Rinku,” he added.

KKR might have been out of the playoff race but they have made it difficult for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. A rapid innings helped Kolkata better their net run rate and jump up to the sixth spot. On the other hand, Punjab and Hyderabad have negative NRRs which might be a matter of concern for them.

