Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

One of My Most Memorable Moments: Suresh Raina Remembers First T20I Ton

With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended and sportspersons have been spending a lot of time interacting with fans on social media.

IANS |May 2, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
One of My Most Memorable Moments: Suresh Raina Remembers First T20I Ton

On May 2, 2010, Suresh Raina became the first Indian cricketer to score a century in T20 internationals when he smashed a ton against South Africa in a World T20 match at Gros Islet in St Lucia. While Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul have gone on to score hundreds for India in the T20 format, Raina was the first.

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote: "One of the most memorable moments for me. Scoring a first ever T20i century for my country undoubtedly filled me with a lot of confidence, energy & a never ending zest of giving my 100% to my game every time I'm on the field."

With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended and sportspersons have been spending a lot of time interacting with fans on social media.

Raina has pledged Rs 52 lakh in the fight against coronavirus. While he gave Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, he handed Rs 21 lakh to the UP CMs Disaster Relief Fund. In his message to his followers, Raina further asked everyone to do their bit and stay at home as the world fights the pandemic that has brought countries across the globe to a standstill.

The outbreak has seen the suspension of all sporting activities and that has also put the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the balance. While sources have said that the BCCI is looking at a October-November window to hold the cash-rich league, there has been no official confirmation from the board.

India CricketRaina centurysuresh rainaT20I

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more