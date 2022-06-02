‘One of the Best Moments of my Life’: Deepak Chahar Ties the Knot with Fiance Jaya Bhardwaj - See Photo

India fast bowler Deepak Chahar tied the knot with his fiancé Jaya Bhardwaj on Wednesday in Agra. The pictures of their mehndi and other pre-wedding rituals have already gone viral on social media. And now, the cricketer himself dropped the first look of the wedding.

Deepak took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday and shared a picture in which he could be seen putting the garland around Jaya’s neck.

“When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us,” Deepak’s post read.

Back in 2021, Chahar proposed to Jaya during an IPL match against Punjab Kings in Dubai. Though the fast bowler didn’t have a great game, as he was hammered for 48 runs in his four over, but he created a special moment off the field. The video of the incident was shared on the Chahar’s Instagram account. He went to the stands where his girlfriend was seated and proposed to her in public.

About Jaya Bhardwaj:

Chahar’s wife Jaya hails from Delhi. She is the younger sister of model and VJ Siddharth Bhardwaj who rose to fame after winning Season 2 of MTV reality show, Splitsvilla.

Deepak Chahar was rule out of IPL 2022

After becoming the most expensive Indian bowler at the IPL 2022 mega auctions, the right-arm quick couldn’t play a single game for the Chennai Super Kings due to back injury Ultimately, he was ruled out of the entire season. The IPL had released a statement to confirm the development.

Chahar was procured by the Super Kings for ₹14 crore in the IPL auction earlier in the month of February. He was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for almost a month, recovering from a quadricep tear he picked up during the T20I series between India and the West Indies at home.

