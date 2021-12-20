'One of the Great Cordons, Together Again': Australian Legends Take Field, Bring Back Old Days on Adelaide Test Day 5

Amid Australia’s terrific game in the ongoing 2nd Ashes Test, the Adelaide crowd on Monday witnessed a nostalgic scene. A picture-perfect Australian slip cordon was on display that featured some of the former greats.

World Champion Ricky Ponting, spin legend Shane Warne, ace gloveman Adam Gilchrist and former openers Justin langer and Matthew Hayden took the field on Monday, before the commencement of the final day’s play. All of them stood next to each other, forming up a impenetrable cover of slip fielders.

A decade ago, these gentlemen ruled the world of Test cricket. They worked in synch, constituting a formidable Australian team; beating them was almost impossible.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Channel Seven captured the moment on camera and the picture was shared on social media.

“One of the great cordons, together again,” the channel tweeted.

After the picture was clicked, the current Australian team took the field and began inching towards another terrific victory.

Resuming from 82/4 at stumps, Australia struck on the 13th ball of the day as Ollie Pope poked at a length ball angled across from Mitchell Starc, getting a thick edge to Steve Smith at second slip. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler joined forces for a resistance show.

But Nathan Lyon got one to slide across and trap Stokes lbw in front of middle and leg-stump. Australia took the DRS and got the on-field decision overturned, resulting in Stokes departing after the resistance of 77 balls.

Woakes and Buttler then combined to put up a 35 run-stand for the seventh wicket while playing out 104 balls. Woakes was the more aggressive of the two, caressing Michael Neser through the off-side twice while bringing out the sweep against Lyon and getting a thick edge off Jhye Richardson through third man.

