'One of The Most Embarrassing Days of Sri Lankan Cricket': Former SL Allrounder After Record Defeat in 3rd ODI

Farveez Maharoof feels that Sunday’s defeat against India will mark as one of the most embarrassing days in Sri Lankan cricket history. The visitors failed to put up a fight against India in the third ODI as they were bundled out for just 73 in reply to India’s 390/5 at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

It was indeed an humiliating defeat for Sri Lanka as they registered an unwanted record to their name. With the 317-run defeat, they have suffered the biggest defeat in ODI history by run-margin.

Mahroof said that the way Sri Lanka played cricket across departments in the 3rd ODI is not good enough for the international stage.

Also Read: IND v SL: Staunch Critic Lauds Men In Blue For ‘Playing One Day Game The Modern Way’ After Record Breaking Win

“One of the most embarrassing days of Sri Lankan cricket for sure. It would be remembered for a record the Sri Lankan team would not want to have in their careers. The way Sri Lanka bowled and fielded and the way they batted, especially, some of the soft dismissals, (it’s) just not good enough in international cricket,” Mahroof told ESPNCricinfo.

During the discussion, veteran India opener Wasim Jaffer heaped praise on the Men in Blue’s new-ball attack as Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj ran riot in the powerplay to remove half the Sri Lanka side in the first 10 overs itself.

“This Indian attack, especially with the new ball, looks formidable. Umran Malik wasn’t playing today, but the way Siraj bowled and even (Mohammed) Shami for that matter… The pitch didn’t look easy but it just seemed like Sri Lanka did not turn up. India just outplayed them,” he said.

IND v SL: Fan Invades Field, Touches Virat Kohli’s Feet As Team Mates Looked On

Jaffer added that the decision to bat first was a good call as he hailed the Indian top-order Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

“It was a good decision to bat on that wicket. It did look like it was tough to score. But the way Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma started, there was some outstanding cricket played. Phenomenal innings from Kohli; some extraordinary hitting - eight sixes, which we don’t see with Kohli very often,” he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here