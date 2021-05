One of Virat Kohli's Childhood Coaches Suresh Batra Dies at 53

Delhi-based coach Suresh Batra, who was assistant coach to Rajkumar Sharma when current India captain Virat Kohli began training at the West Delhi Cricket Academy, has passed away on Thursday. He was 53.

According to senior journalist Vijay Lokapally, Batra collapsed on Thursday morning after his daily prayers.

Suresh Batra (striped t-shirt), who coached @imVkohli when he was a teenager, passed away on Thursday. He had finished his daily morning puja and collapsed. He was 53. “I lost my younger brother. Knew him since 1985,” said Rajkumar Sharma. May his soul Rest in Peace…. pic.twitter.com/pW3avt6NpP — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) May 21, 2021

He further quoted Rajkumar Sharma, Kohli’s childhood coach, as saying, “I lost my younger brother. Knew him since 1985.”

Cricket coach Suresh Batra passed away this morning. Virat Kohli, Manjot Kalra, Varun Sood… Batra sir played a major role in shaping these careers… Tiwari ji, Sood sir and now Batra sir. It has been a tough tough month for Delhi cricket. Poorer without them! 🙏🏻 @kushansarkar — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) May 20, 2021

Years before Kohli would become the batting superstar that he is today, it was Sharma and Batra who helped him hone his talent when he started training under them aged nine. Besides Kohli, several other notable Delhi cricketers including the 2018 U-19 World Cup winner Manjot Kalra, who also scored a century in the final against Australia, also trained under Batra.

