'One Player I am Most Excited to See Playing For India After Sachin Tendulkar is...': Sunil Gavaskar Has High Hopes From Youngster

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has hopes from the rising fast bowler Umran Malik who continues to delight with his express pace. From being roped in as a net bowler during the second half of IPL 2021 in UAE, Umran has seen his stocks skyrocket in the blink of an eye having played his full season in the T20 league earlier this year before subsequently making his India debut in both the ODIs and T20Is.

Now batting legend Sunil Gavaksar says that Umran is the second cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest batters to have played the game, that he has been the most excited to see playing for India.

“One player I am most excited to see playing for India after Sachin Tendulkar is Umran Malik," Gavaksar said on SonyLIV ahead of the second ODI between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday.

So far, the 23-year-old has represented India in three T20Is and as many ODIs taking a combined five wickets in them. He’s playing his fourth ODI today after replacing Kuldeep Sen who is sitting out due to a back issue after making his India debut on Sunday.

Umran wasn’t part of the Bangladesh ODIs in the original squad named by the BCCI. An injury to senior bowler Mohammed Shami opened up a spot which then went to the youngster.

During the New Zealand tour, Umran had spoked about how he’s working on enriching his arsenal with slower deliveries and yorkers keeping the shortest format in mind.

“I am working on developing new deliveries. Like, I am working on slowers and yorkers for T20s. Also, I am working very well on pitching good length and hard length balls. I am enjoying a lot by working alongside the coaches and feels really good," Umran had said.

“When I am playing for India, it is national duty and have to do well. If I do well, will stay here in the team for long. I just want to play long for India and perform well," he added.

