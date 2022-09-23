One Regret I Have is Not Winning One of The World Cup Finals: Jhulan Goswami

India fast bowling legend Jhulan Goswami on Friday officially confirmed that Saturday’s third and final ODI against England will be the last of her storied international career. Jhulan is counted among the finest fast bowlers to have played the game and known for her longevity having debuted in 2002.

The 39-year-old played has represented India in 12 Tests, 203 ODIs and 68 T20Is so far and taken a combined 353 wickets in them.

During an interaction with the media on the eve of the third ODI, Jhulan said she had a great career and if there’s one regret it’s not winning a world cup despite playing in two finals.

India finished runners-up at two women’s ODI World Cups – first in 2005 when they lost to Australia and then in 2017 when England became the champions. Jhulan played in both the finals.

“Regrets in the sense, (I) played in two World Cup finals (and) if we had won one of them that would’ve been great for us because it is the ultimate goal for us. That’s one such regret I have, otherwise everything else is great,” Jhulan said on Friday.

When asked about what led her to announce retirement, Jhulan picked recurring injuries to be the main reason.

“(For the) last two years I was thinking every every series (that I played) is my last series because of injuries and ups and downs. After the World Cup (2022) also, I thought maybe Sri Lanka tour will be my last series, but again I got injured in the last match of the World Cup and couldn’t travel to Sri Lanka,” she said.

“And this is the last ODI series before the T20 World Cup (next year), so why not this series?” she added.

Jhulan also revealed that she’s enjoying every moment in the dressing room.

“Smriti (Mandhana), Harman (Harmanpreet Kaur) and everyone (else) is doing different stuff at the moment for me, giving me one surprise after another. This is an absolutely new dressing room and I’m enjoying each and every moment,” she said.

