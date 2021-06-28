One Top West Indies Bowler’s Career Ended On A Tour To India

Roy Gilchrist is seen as one of the top bowlers of the West Indies. His career came to an end with a beamer on a visit to India. There was a lot of disagreement with the captain on the field and his career was also surrounded by controversies, both in cricket and his personal life. He was even punished for assaulting his wife and served a sentence. Roy Gilchrist had Parkinson’s and died at the age of 67.

Roy bowled for the West Indies and was regarded as one of the best bowlers of his generation. In his Test career, he only appeared in 14 games. Later in his career, he joined the Lancashire League. At the age of 67, he passed away. On the 18 July, 2001, he expired in Jamaica.

Roy’s trip to India was a nightmare. His Test career could have been longer if he hadn’t had a breakout with his team’s captain at the time, Gerry Alexander. Midway through the India tour, he was sent home but would never play for the national team again. Gilchrist frequently threw beamers at Indian batsmen during the 1958-59 tour, which was the main factor in his career coming to an end. He intentionally bowled beamers and came close to the batsman during his run-up to frighten the batsmen. During the fourth test match in Nagpur, Indian player AG Kripal Singh struck three consecutive fours, after which Gilchrist intentionally bowled the ball six meters ahead of the bowling mark, and a bouncer smacked the batsman in the head.

Roy only appeared in 13 Test matches in his career, yet he left an impression as a good bowler. With an economy rate of 2.82, he took a total of 57 wickets. In his first-class career, he took 167 wickets and scored 258 runs.

