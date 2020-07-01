A meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council that was supposed to take place last week to review the league's sponsorship deals with Chinese firms has yet to take place.
Tensions have escalated between India and China owing to the violent clash in eastern Ladakh earlier this month.
"Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL’s various sponsorship deals," the IPL's official Twitter handle said on June 19.
The league's title sponsors are Chinese mobile phone company Vivo, while a number of other Chinese firms are on board as co-sponsors.
A report in the New Indian Express states that the meeting will take place but as of now, the date remains undecided.
Calls for boycotting Chinese products have intensified after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash on June 15. The Chinese have so far refused to share details of the casualties they suffered.
On Monday, India banned 59 Chinese apps and on Tuesday Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has already called for a gradual end to Chinese sponsorship in the league.
"We should do it (sever ties with Chinese sponsors in IPL) for the sake of the nation. Country comes first, money is secondary. And it is the Indian Premier League, not the Chinese Premier League. It should lead by example and show the way," Wadia told PTI on Tuesday.
"Yes it would be difficult to find sponsors initially but I am sure there are enough Indian sponsors who can replace them. We must have all the respect for the nation and our government and most importantly for the soldiers who risk their lives for us."
One Week Later, IPL Meeting to Review Chinese Sponsorship Yet to Take Place
