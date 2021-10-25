India batting legend Virender Sehwag has come out in defense of fast bowler Mohammed Shami who has been inundated with vile abuse on social media platforms. The comments have been directed at the fast bowler after India received a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of Pakistan in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 opener in Dubai on Sunday night.

In a tweet, Sehwag expressed his shock at the comments directed at Shami and said he stands by him. He said anyone who has represented the country “has India in their hearts far more than any online mob."

‘The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa," Sehwag tweeted.

Fans have been criticizing Team India after a one-sided defeat from Pakistan. Batting first, a fighting half-century from captain Virat Kohli took them to a decent 151/7 in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

However, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam struck half-centuries as they sailed to the target in 17.5 overs with both batters returning unbeaten.

No India bowler proved effective during the contest with Shami the most expensive of the lot, leaking 43 runs in 3.5 overs. With 17 runs needed from the final three overs, Kohli brought back Shami into the attack and Rizwan belted him for two fours and a six in it to seal the win.

The result means India are bottom of their Group 2 and will be back in action on Sunday (October 31) when they face New Zealand at the same venue.

