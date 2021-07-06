‘Only Agenda is Betterment For Mumbai Cricket’: MCA Retains Salil Ankola as as Chief Selector

Former India pacer Salil Ankola has been retained as the chief selector of Mumbai by the state body’s (MCA) Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).

The development was confirmed to PTI by Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old Ankola took two wickets in his only Test match for India. He had also played 20 ODIs, capturing 13 wickets.

In domestic cricket, Ankola played 54 matches and took 181 wickets with best figures of 6 for 47.

MCA’s CIC consists of former India players — Jatin Paranjpe, Nilesh Kulkarni and Vinod Kambli.

Ankola was first appointed as Mumbai’s chief selector last season, which was a curtailed one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee-led by Ankola had picked up the senior squads for the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq trophies.

Mumbai went on to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season after a disastrous show in the Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 tournament.

This time, the BCCI has announced the domestic schedule with the Ranji Trophy returning to the itinerary, after the tournament was cancelled last season due to the pandemic.

Talking to PTI, Ankola said his only focus is on “betterment of Mumbai cricket."

“It is good to be back and hope for the best. My fellow selectors are raring to go. The coach appointed has been fantastic. The BCCI has given us a full itinerary and I am looking forward to the Ranji Trophy.

“We will try and do our best for Mumbai. The only agenda on my mind is betterment for Mumbai cricket," he added.

MCA had earlier appointed domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar as coach for the upcoming season.

