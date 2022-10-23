'Only Scores in Warm-ups, Can't Perform Against Big Teams': Rahul Brutally Trolled For Failure Against Pakistan

KL Rahul’s horrendous run against Pakistan continued on Sunday in the Super 12 tie at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian vice-captain was knocked over by Naseem Shah in the second over during the chase of 160 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The dismissal was very similar to the way he got out in the Asia Cup 2022. As Rahul walked back after scoring just 4 runs, he was brutally slammed by the dejected cricket fans on social media.

Naseem Shah bowled a good length on off which came back in a touch. Rahul wanted to play it with an open face of the bat, but it took the inside edge and then went directly onto the stumps. The Indian vice-captain was returned with his head low but the Pakistan players had a jubilant celebration.

People on Twitter were not happy at all with Rahul’s poor knock. Here’s how they reacted.

Never underestimate the ability of KL RAHUL to disappoint in important games 😤😤#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/0mFKIydbks — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) October 23, 2022

KL Rahul can NOT play them Shahs — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) October 23, 2022

KL Rahul’s average in four inns vs Pakistan in T20Is is 8.75. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 23, 2022

Important match exists

Kl Rahul pic.twitter.com/UpUekWeCO1 — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) October 23, 2022

As i always said KL RAHUL is Biggesst *FRAUD* in Cricket#INDvPAK — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 23, 2022

KL Rahul deserves this treatment from Athiya tonight . #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/MRylbAFZlM — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) October 23, 2022

KL Rahul : zada khush mat ho Ireland ke against 100 marunga — Himanshu Chhabra (@cahimanshu15) October 23, 2022

Kl Rahul every time fail against pakistan very worst player wy bcci every time chance him — Brijesh patel (@Brijesh14472372) October 23, 2022

Kl rahul only scores in warm games. In world cup he can’t perform against big teams! Same story was in 2021 World cup! #WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup #india #indvspak — Vansh Kochhar (@vansh_kochhar) October 23, 2022

Earlier, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets each as Pakistan posted 159/8 in a topsy-turvy innings against India. If India were good in the start thanks to Arshdeep’s new-ball burst, then Pakistan made a fightback with a 76-run partnership between Shan Masood (52 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) for the third wicket. India fought back in the end with a flurry of wickets to keep Pakistan a run below 160.

Shan Masood, who held one end with luck on his side, cracked consecutive fours off Shami to bring up his third T20I fifty. Shaheen Shah Afridi smacked a six and four off Arshdeep in his eight-ball 16 while Haris Rauf smoked a six off Bhuvneshwar in the final over to take Pakistan to a fighting total.

