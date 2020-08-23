Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

197/2 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC*

39/5 (4.5)

Nicosia Tigers CC need 159 runs in 31 balls at 30.77 rpo
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

'Only Those Who Don't Benefit from IPL Criticise it, it all Boils Down to Jealousy': Sunil Gavaskar

Former India batsman and current commentator Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at critics of the Indian Premier League, saying only the jealous ones who don't benefit from the tournament continue to criticise it.

Cricketnext Staff |August 23, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
'Only Those Who Don't Benefit from IPL Criticise it, it all Boils Down to Jealousy': Sunil Gavaskar

Former India batsman and current commentator Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at critics of the Indian Premier League, saying only the jealous ones who don't benefit from the tournament continue to criticise it.

Speaking to India Today on the latest episode of Inspiration, Gavaskar said critics only see the money involved in the tournament and turn a blind eye to the benefits, pointing to an 'entire industry' around the IPL.

"They (critics) only see the money aspect that is there in the IPL. They don’t look at what the IPL does. I think it all boils down to jealousy. Only those who do not benefit from it, do not get anything from the IPL criticise it.

"There are so many people whose livelihoods are there because of the IPL. It can be the guys who are at the grounds who paint people’s faces, people who are making those shirts that are sold outside the stadiums just before a match, or the vendors who have food stalls at the stadium. There is an entire cottage industry around the IPL,” he further added.

Gavaskar said an easy way to fame is to target the 'soft target' IPL.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Australia & England Players Can Avoid Mandatory Quarantine in UAE, Find Out How

"Somebody wants to be a little famous on the Internet, then you target the IPL. The IPL is a soft target,” he said.

"An argument people opposed to the IPL give is, we know Indian cricket and we are thinking of the good of Indian cricket. Oh, I see, so you are the only ones who are going to be sitting in judgement and telling us what is good for Indian cricket. Of course, not."

The IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19 in United Arab Emirates, with the tournament being shifted out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Indian Premier Leagueipl 2020sunil gavaskar

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more