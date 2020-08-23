'Only Those Who Don't Benefit from IPL Criticise it, it all Boils Down to Jealousy': Sunil Gavaskar
Former India batsman and current commentator Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at critics of the Indian Premier League, saying only the jealous ones who don't benefit from the tournament continue to criticise it.
'Only Those Who Don't Benefit from IPL Criticise it, it all Boils Down to Jealousy': Sunil Gavaskar
Former India batsman and current commentator Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at critics of the Indian Premier League, saying only the jealous ones who don't benefit from the tournament continue to criticise it.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings