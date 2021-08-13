'On to the Next Innings of My Life', Unmukt Chand Retires From Indian Cricket, Likely to Play in USA

Under-19 World Cup winning captain and former Mumbai Indian,s Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals batsman Unmukt Chand has announced his retirement from Indian cricket on Friday. The 28-year-old took to Twitter and shared a long note, in which he confirmed that he is retiring from Indian cricket but is open to taking opportunities around the world.

He was one the main players who helped India to win the under-19 World Cup in 2012 scoring an unbeaten century in the final with 6 sixes and 7 fours. Soon after, Unmukt become an India A regular and also took over as India A captain and was at the helm till 2015.

In his series of Tweets, Unmukt Chand also thanked the BCCI and the DDCA for giving him a platform to showcase his skills. He also wrote, " Cricket is a universal game and even though means might change, the end goal is still the same — to play cricket at the highest level."

Unmukt Chand began his domestic career with Delhi in 2010 and went on to play for the team for 8 seasons. He was also made the captain of the team, however, he was dropped from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad in 2017 and since then became an irregular member of the squad.

In 2019, the top-order batsman moved to Uttarakhand but it ultimately did not work out and he was forced gto move back to Delhi.

At one time, he made it to the 30-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and also the 30-member for the 2014 T20 World Cup but couldn’t earn an India call-up.

Now, the 28-year-old finishes his ‘Indian cricket’ career with 3379 runs in first-class cricket, 4505 runs in List A cricket and 1565 runs in T20s.

