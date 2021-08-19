Oops! Third Umpire Opens ‘Windows Media Player’ on Big Screen, Video Goes Viral

Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies outfit was at its best during the opening Test match of two-match series against Pakistan as they won the nail-biting encounter by one wicket. The first Test match of the series was played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. However, despite West Indies’ thrilling win over the Babar Azam-led outfit, it was the howler by the third umpire during the match that hogged the media headlines. The incident took place during the 77.1 over of West Indies’ first innings when the on-field umpire referred the run out of the Brathwaite to the third umpire.

After the decision was sent upstairs, the fans turned to the big screen to see the verdict. However, they were left in the split after the third umpire projected his music playlist on the big screen rather than his decision. Brathwaite, who was just three runs shy from touching the three-digit mark, was eventually send back to the stands. And, the gaffe by the third umpire during the match soon became the talk of the town on the internet.

Watch the video here:

It was a big moment in the game as Brathwaite’s wicket was crucial for both Pakistan and West Indies. He also top-scored for the home team in their first innings. The 28-year-old smashed 97 runs off 221 balls with the help of 12 boundaries.

Moving on to the game, put in to bat first, Pakistan scored 217 runs in 70.3 overs before they were bowled out on the tricky surface. For Pakistan Fawad Alam starred with the bat. He scored 56 runs off 117 balls. In reply, West Indies scored 253 runs for the loss of ten wickets to take a 36-run lead.

In their second innings, Pakistan managed to score just 203 runs and gave West Indies a mere 168 runs target to win the game. And, in the end, the host won the match by just one wicket to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The second Test match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at the Sabina Park, starting from August 20.

