OPA vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

League leaders Odisha Panthers have been on top of the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 point table. In the match 2 of January 4 the Odisha Panthers will be squaring off against Odisha Pumas. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. In this match, the Panthers will be aiming the win to ensure that their winning streak is not broken.

Pumas on the other hand have been performing pretty average with only three out of five wins. The two teams had faced each other in the first match of the league. In the outing, the Pumas had beaten Panthers by 9 wickets. As far as the latest outing is concerned both the teams were on the winning end. Pumas won against the Tigers by 24 runs while Panthers defeated Jaguars by 3 runs.

OPA vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.

OPA vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas: Match Details

Monday, January 4 - 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas

Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas captain: Tukuna Sahoo

Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas vice-captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo

Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas wicketkeeper: Ranjit Paikaray

Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas batsmen: Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhishek Yadav

Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas all-rounders: Anurag Das, Prayash K Singh, Sidhant Jena, Alok Chandra Sahoo

Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas bowlers: Tukuna Sahoo, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Subham Nayak

OPA vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Panthers: Kameswar Barik, Sandeep Pattnaik, Purnachandra Majhi, Tukuna Sahoo, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash Singh, Pratik Das, Soubhagya Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh.

OPA vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Panthers probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Sparsh Somani, Sidhant Jena, Binit Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Alok Sahoo, Basant Mohanty (c), Ranjit Paikaray (wk), Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Subham Nayak, Jayanta Behera.