OPA vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
OPA vs OPU Dream11 Predictions, Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21: Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Best Picks / Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Captain / Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 4, 2021, 3:10 PM IST
League leaders Odisha Panthers have been on top of the Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 point table. In the match 2 of January 4 the Odisha Panthers will be squaring off against Odisha Pumas. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. In this match, the Panthers will be aiming the win to ensure that their winning streak is not broken.
Pumas on the other hand have been performing pretty average with only three out of five wins. The two teams had faced each other in the first match of the league. In the outing, the Pumas had beaten Panthers by 9 wickets. As far as the latest outing is concerned both the teams were on the winning end. Pumas won against the Tigers by 24 runs while Panthers defeated Jaguars by 3 runs.
OPA vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas: Live Streaming
The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on FanCode.
OPA vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas: Match Details
Monday, January 4 - 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas
Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas captain: Tukuna Sahoo
Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas vice-captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo
Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas wicketkeeper: Ranjit Paikaray
Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas batsmen: Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhishek Yadav
Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas all-rounders: Anurag Das, Prayash K Singh, Sidhant Jena, Alok Chandra Sahoo
Odisha T20 2020-21 OPA vs OPU Dream11 team for Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas bowlers: Tukuna Sahoo, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Subham Nayak
OPA vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Pumas probable playing 11 against Odisha Panthers: Kameswar Barik, Sandeep Pattnaik, Purnachandra Majhi, Tukuna Sahoo, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash Singh, Pratik Das, Soubhagya Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh.
OPA vs OPU Odisha T20 2020-21, Odisha Panthers probable playing 11 against Odisha Pumas: Sparsh Somani, Sidhant Jena, Binit Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Alok Sahoo, Basant Mohanty (c), Ranjit Paikaray (wk), Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Subham Nayak, Jayanta Behera.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking