‘Open with Saha if at all Mayank Goes Out’: Ex-India Opener Suggests Team Composition After Kohli Returns

Virat Kohli will return for the 2nd Test against New Zealand, that begins from December 3 in Mumbai. As the skipper is set to take charge, it would be interesting to see which batsman will make way for him in the playing XI. Several experts have suggested that either Mayank Agarwal or Ajinkya Rahane will be benched to accommodate Kohli in the line-up, give their poor form. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is the latest to join the bandwagon with his suggestion.

In a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer agreed to the fact that it would be tough toss-up for Kohli, but also opined that if Mayank Agarwal gets the axe, then Wriddhiman Saha could be promoted up the order to open the innings with Shubman Gill in Mumbai.

“It’s a toss-up between Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane. I would think on those two. That’s the toss-up that Virat Kohli has to make. Whether he wants to go with Mayank Agarwal and give him another go or whether [he thinks] Ajinkya Rahane hasn’t got enough runs in the last 10-12 Test matches after that Melbourne Test so he goes out. It’s a tough call, definitely a tough call. It depends on whom the sword falls on,” Jaffer said.

“I think I will open with Saha if at all Mayank Agarwal goes out because then everybody bats out of their position. Pujara will open and then Ajinkya Rahane will bat at some other position… If Saha opens then everyone bats at the same position. And you can do that in Indian conditions with Saha. Is it a long-term call? Definitely not because India will go to South Africa. So, they’ll have to reconsider their top-six for Mumbai,” he added.

Both Rahane and Mayank struggled to score against New Zealand in the Kanpur Test. While the opener registered the scores of 13(28) and 17(54) in the two innings, the stand-in skipper scored 35(63) and 4(15).

