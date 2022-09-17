Opener Or Number Four? Suryakumar Yadav Reveals His Preferred Position To Bat

Suryakumar Yadav batted at the top for India when they toured West Indies in July. It was perhaps an experiment and that experiment did make an impact as he went onto score 135 runs in 4 games with a highest of 76 runs. All in all, he did click as an opener. But wait a minute, don’t label him as the perfect solution to KL Rahul, whose strike rate gave hard time to ardent Indian cricket fans, for, Surya can not only bat at the top, he can also bat brilliantly at 4 or 5. Remember that stupendous century against England at Nottingham? That one came batting at number four; furthermore, in Asia Cup he was preferred over Pant!

Now, it needs to be seen whether management keeps him at that crucial position or demote him further. Even Australian legend Ricky Ponting feels he must bat at four. So, what did Surya feel about this whole issue?

“I have loved batting in every position: 1, 3, 4, 5. I feel that No.4 is a good position for me. The situation that I go into bat allows me to control the game. I have enjoyed myself most when I bat between overs seven and 15. I try to be positive in that phase,” he told Times of India.

“I have seen a lot of games where teams have a great powerplay and a strong finish, but I feel the most important period in a T20 game is from the eighth over to the 14th over. You need to press on the pedal harder in that phase. I try not to play too many risky shots,” he added.

Although, Surya is known as the perfect four-dimensional player as he can deploy scoring shots behind square unlike some his peers who wants to play classic shots in the ‘v,’ he revealed that he wants to target two perfect positions while batting.

“I try to play over cover and try to cut through point, run hard and keep the scoreboard ticking so that after the 15th over the finishers don’t have issues finishing the game. No.4 is also a challenging position to bat which is why I enjoy it.”

