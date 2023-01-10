'Openers Allowed me to Get Into Game, Happy I Was Able to Maintain Tempo': Virat Kohli After Hitting 45th ODI Ton

Batting maverick Virat Kohli scored a sublime century to put India in a comfortable position against Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Kohli slammed 113 runs off 87 balls as India posted a mammoth 373/7 on a batting-friendly surface. The 34-year-old got a couple of lifelines as Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka dropped his catches after he crossed his half-century. He took complete advantage of the chances and ended his century drought at home. Before Tuesday, his last ODI century at home came way back in March 2019.

After scoring his 45th ODI century, Kohli said that the break from the T20I series helped him as he was fresh after the Bangladesh tour.

“I have had a bit of break, and a couple of practice sessions coming into this game, so I was fresh after that Bangladesh tour. I was excited for the home season to start," Kohli told broadcasters.

The 34-year-old said that the openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma set the platform for him and he was also pleased with his own performance for managing a good strike rate throughout the innings.

“The openers allowed me to get into the game and I had to bat through the innings as I always do but still manage a high strike rate. I was happy I was able to maintain the tempo and we finished with 370 plus," he said.

The former India captain admitted that luck plays a crucial part in the game while talking about the two dropped catches of his.

“I would take those (dropped chances) any day. Luck plays a big part, you need to thank god on such evenings. These evenings are important, pretty aware of that. Thankful that I made the most of that luck presented to me. I helped the team get 20 runs extra, rather than 350. It’s going to be the same thing," he added.

He said that it will be a good opportunity for bowlers to execute their plan with the wet ball while defending a big total.

“Someone will have to score a 150, or 140 to chase this down. But it also gives our bowlers a chance to bowl with dew coming into play," he added.

Talking about his fitness, Kohli said that diet has helped him remain in prime shape.

“I am quite aware of what I eat, diet is the most important thing at this age. That keeps me in prime shape. That helps me give my 100 percent for the team," he concluded.

