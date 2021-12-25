Opening ODI between USA and Ireland Cancelled After Umpire Tests Covid Positive

The opening One-day International between Ireland and the USA men’s team on December 26 has been cancelled due to a positive COVID case in the umpiring team for the matches.

The two-match T20I series between the two countries had ended with both teams sharing the honours. While, the hosts upset Ireland in the opening game, the tourists eked out a hard-fought win in the second T20I.

A statement issued by USA Cricket said that it will work closely with Cricket Ireland and the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ensure no more matches are lost.

“USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together, alongside the ICC, to ensure the remainder of the series can continue, if safe to do so. The first One-Day International in the USA v Ireland Men’s International Series scheduled for Boxing Day has unfortunately been cancelled this evening due to a positive COVID case in the umpiring team of Match Officials during the ongoing testing as part of the series’ COVID managed environment," said the statement.

“This has left all four of the umpires unavailable for the first ODI with the three negative tested umpires being deemed as close contacts to the one positive case," the statement added.

The second and third ODIs, currently scheduled for December 28 and 30, will go ahead as planned, with an alternative match official group if required.

“USA Cricket would like to thank all fans and supporters for their continued support and understanding. All ticket holders for the first One-Day International on December 26th may re-use their tickets for any additional match in the series. Alternatively, if you are unable to re-use your tickets, please send an email with your proof of purchase to media@usacricket.org and your full fee will be refunded within seven working days," the statement added.

