Opening the Batting with Tendulkar was like a Dream: Aaron Finch

He was also asked, tongue in cheek, about a Bhuvneshwar Kumar bizarre dead ball in an ODI in 2019.

IANS |March 27, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
Opening the Batting with Tendulkar was like a Dream: Aaron Finch

Australia's imited-overs captain Aaron Finch has named Harbhajan Singh as his favourite Indian bowler.

Finch was asked a wide range of questions during a Twitter chat as he stayed indoors like all others to fight against the deadly coronavirus which on Friday infected even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Loved Harbhajan Singh during his prime, specially on spinning wickets," Finch said in a reply to a question.

Finch was also asked to compare Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara and asked who was more fun to bat with, Lara or Tendulkar?

The question referred to the time when Finch played alongside both Tendulkar and Lara for Marylebone Cricket Club against Rest of the World XI.

Finch had hit an unbeaten 181 and put on partnerships with both Tendulkar and Lara respectively as he guided his team to a seven-wicket victory. "Both" he replied ducking the question.

Finch also said opening the batting with Tendulkar was a dream come true.

"It was like a dream, one of my greatest cricketing memories."

He was also asked, tongue in cheek, about a Bhuvneshwar Kumar bizarre dead ball in an ODI in 2019.

"I had no idea what to do...shouldn't have pulled away, I got out next ball...last ball of the over," Finch tweeted in response.

The ball in question took place during the third and final ODI of India's tour of Australia on January 18 last year.

