Kohli or Nothing - India's Support Act Needs to Stand Up

India's collapses after Kohli wicket

27/2 - 92/7

71/3 - 135 all out (Cape Town)

26/2 - 87/7 (Centurion)

97/2 - 187 all out (Jo’burg)

141/6 - 162 all out (Edgbaston)

49/3 - 107 all out

61/4 - 130 all out (Lord’s)

279/4 - 329 all out (Trent Bridge)

142/2 - 195/8

123/3 - 184 all out