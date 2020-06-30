Opportunity to Captain England is Huge Honour, Even if It's Only Once: Ben Stokes
Star all-rounder Ben Stokes says he won't change his playing approach even if he is handed England's captaincy in the absence of regular skipper Joe Root for the Test series-opener against the West Indies.
Opportunity to Captain England is Huge Honour, Even if It's Only Once: Ben Stokes
Star all-rounder Ben Stokes says he won't change his playing approach even if he is handed England's captaincy in the absence of regular skipper Joe Root for the Test series-opener against the West Indies.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings