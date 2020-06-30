Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 June, 2020

2ND INN

VFB Fallersleben

77/6 (10.0)

VFB Fallersleben
v/s
KSV Cricket
KSV Cricket*

17/0 (1.4)

KSV Cricket need 61 runs in 50 balls at 7.32 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Opportunity to Captain England is Huge Honour, Even if It's Only Once: Ben Stokes

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes says he won't change his playing approach even if he is handed England's captaincy in the absence of regular skipper Joe Root for the Test series-opener against the West Indies.

PTI |June 30, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
Opportunity to Captain England is Huge Honour, Even if It's Only Once: Ben Stokes

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes says he won't change his playing approach even if he is handed England's captaincy in the absence of regular skipper Joe Root for the Test series-opener against the West Indies.

Vice-captain Stokes is being speculated to replace Root, who is taking leave to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, for the first Test at Southampton from July 8.

"I hope that I always try to set the example in terms of attitude and commitment If I am in charge that's not going to change the way that I go about things," Stokes was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Stokes had a phenomenal run in the past one year as he helped England to World Cup final victory and played a key role in his side's stunning Ashes win over Australia at Headingley.

The 29-year-old, who has played 63 Tests since 2013, says positivity influences his conduct on the field and that will continue.

"In terms of how I want to influence the game, I try to have a positive effect with the ball or bat in my hand. No matter what I do in terms of choosing what to do in a situation, it will always be the positive route," the Durham all-rounder said.

If Stokes is given the captaincy, he will be first all-rounder since Andrew Flintoff to lead England and 81st skipper overall.

He was named vice-captain in 2017 but he lost the position following the Bristol nightclub incident that year.

"Getting the opportunity to captain England is a huge honour - even if it's only the once you can still say 'yeah, I've captained England'.

"It's a huge honour to think about, and something I'm really looking forward to if the opportunity presents itself, but also at the same time I know I'm only stepping in for the one game because of Joe's personal situation."

Stokes does not have experience of leading a side but would bank on support from his experienced players.

"We've got some really experienced guys out in the field who I can use. I'd like to think that I'll be quite an open captain and wouldn't want to just think that my way is the only way," he said.

"There are 11 guys out on the field, so why not get 10 other opinions on something that you're thinking about?"

Ben StokesEnglandEngland vs West Indies 2020Joe Root

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more