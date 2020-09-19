Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu Leading Run-scorer in IPL 13 after MI vs CSK match | Ambati Rayudu made a rollicking start to IPL 2020 with a blistering 48-ball 71-run knock helping CSK claim a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the first game of IPL 2020 at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday. With that Rayudu becomes the top run-scorer in the league after Match 1 with CSK teammate Faf du Plessis in second place with an unbeaten 54-run knock. Third on the list is MI's Sourab Tiwary with 42 runs while Quinton de Kock (33) and Sam Curran (18) round of the top five.

POS PLAYER Mat Runs HS Avg BF SR 1 Ambati Rayudu Headshot 1 71 71 71 48 147.91 2 Faf du Plessis 1 54 54* - 43 125.58 3 Saurabh Tiwary 1 42 42 42 31 135.48 4 Quinton de Kock 1 33 33 33 20 165 5 Sam Curran 1 18 18 18 6 300 6 Kieron Pollard 1 18 18 18 14 128.57 7 Suryakumar Yadav 1 17 17 17 16 106.25 8 Hardik Pandya 1 14 14 14 10 140 9 Rohit Sharma 1 12 12 12 10 120 10 James Pattinson 1 11 11 11 8 137.5

Chennai Super Kings grabbed the first points of the new season beating Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Ambati Rayudu's 48-ball 71 and Faf du Plessis 48-ball 58* helped CSK chase down MI's 162/9. For MI, Sourabh Tiwary top-scored with 42, while Lungi Ngidi was the best bowler for CSK, claiming 3/38 in his four overs. For Mi, James Pattinson was the most economical, claiming 1/27 in his four overs.

Orange cap is presented annually in the Indian Premier League to the highest run scorer. The batsman with most runs in the tournament during the course of the season would wear the Orange Cap while fielding, with the overall leading run-scorer at the conclusion of the tournament winning the actual Orange Cap award on the day of the season's final. David Warner and Chris Gayle remain the only players to have won it twice