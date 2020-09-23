Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis Leading Run-scorer in IPL 13 After CSK vs RR Match

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2020: CSK batsman Faf du Plessis displayed his top game once again, as he scored his second consecutive fifty of IPL 2020. He is currently the leading run scorer in the IPL with 130 runs. He played an exceptional innings of 72 from 37 balls.

Earlier in the day, Sanju Samson's blistering 74, late theatrics from speedster Jofra Archer with the bat -- he carted four consecutive sixes -- and Rahul Tewatia's three-wicket burst propelled Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a comfortable 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.

RR posted a mammoth 216 for seven wickets in 20 overs and three-time champions CSK finished with 200 for six wickets in 20 overs, despite a late surge from Faf du Plessis (72), at the Sharjah International Stadium.

Openers Shane Watson (33) and Murali Vijay (21) ensured that CSK cross 50 within the first six overs. Rahul Tewatia (3/37), however, ensured that CSK did not exploit the slim chance that was provided by Watson. He dismissed the veteran Australian and later Sam Curran, who was striking the ball cleanly. Shreyas Gopal got the wicket of Vijay in the very next over after Watson was dismissed.

Tewatia also got the wicket of the busy Kedar Jadhav (22), thanks to a sharp one-handed catch by wicketkeeper Samson. du Plessis then tried to milk as many runs as he could from the 'death' overs. But when he fell for 72 off 37, CSK still needed 38 off seven balls to win. That became 38 to win off the last over when Ravindra Jadeja left the very next ball unharmed.

MS Dhoni (29) hit three consecutive sixes in the last over which helped his team reduce the margin of defeat to 16 runs.