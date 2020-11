Orange cap holder in IPL 2020: KL Rahul Maintains Orange Cap Lead in IPL 13 after SRH vs RCB match

With David Warner scoring just 17 runs in Sunrisers Hyderabad's six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 Eliminator, KL Rahul maintains his stranglehold on the Orange Cap - IPL's leading run-getters' tally, with 670 runs in 14 matches. Warner still has potentially two more matches to catch up to Rahul and even surpass him. Warner is at 546 runs while RCB's Devdutt Padikkal's finishes his maiden IPL campaign as his team's highest run-getter with 473 runs from 15 matches, just ahead of his Virat Kohli, who finishes with 466 runs in 15 matches. AB de Villiers finishes his campaign with 454 runs in 15 matches.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

POS PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS 1 KL Rahul KXIP 14 670 2 David Warner SRH 15 546 3 Shikhar Dhawan DC 15 525 4 Ishan Kishan MI 13 483 5 Quinton De Kock MI 15 483 6 Devdutt Padikkal RCB 14 473 7 Suryakumar Yadav MI 15 461 8 Virat Kohli RCB 14 466 9 Faf Du Plessis CSK 13 449 10 Shubman Gill KKR 14 440 11 Shreyas Iyer DC 15 433 12 Mayank Agarwal KXIP 11 424 13 Eoin Morgan KKR 14 418 14 AB De Villiers RCB 14 398 15 Manish Pandey SRH 14 380 16 Sanju Samson RR 14 375 17 Ambati Rayudu CSK 12 359 18 Nicholas Pooran KXIP 14 353 19 Nitish Rana KKR 14 352 20 Jonny Bairstow SRH 11 345 21 Jos Buttler RR 13 328 22 Marcus Stoinis DC 15 314 23 Steven Smith RR 14 311 24 Shane Watson CSK 11 299 25 Chris Gayle KXIP 7 288 26 Ben Stokes RR 8 285 27 Rishabh Pant DC 12 285 28 Hardik Pandya MI 13 278 29 Rohit Sharma MI 11 264 30 Kieron Pollard MI 15 259 31 Rahul Tewatia RR 14 255 32 Aaron Finch RCB 11 236 33 Ravindra Jadeja CSK 14 232 34 Rahul Tripathi KKR 11 230 35 Prithvi Shaw DC 13 228 36 Wriddhiman Saha SRH 4 214 37 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 6 204 38 Kane Williamson SRH 10 200 39 MS Dhoni CSK 14 200 40 Robin Uthappa RR 12 196 41 Sam Curran CSK 14 186 42 Dinesh Karthik KKR 14 169 43 Pat Cummins KKR 14 146 44 Shimron Hetmyer DC 10 138 45 Mandeep Singh KXIP 7 130 46 Shivam Dube RCB 10 121 47 Sunil Narine KKR 10 121 48 Andre Russell KKR 10 117 49 Jofra Archer RR 14 113 50 Ajinkya Rahane DC 7 111 51 Priyam Garg SRH 12 109 52 Krunal Pandya MI 15 108 53 Axar Patel DC 13 108 54 Glenn Maxwell KXIP 13 108 55 Washington Sundar RCB 14 106 56 Saurabh Tiwary MI 7 103 57 Deepak Hooda KXIP 7 101 58 Vijay Shankar SRH 7 97 59 Riyan Parag RR 12 86 60 Tom Curran RR 5 83 61 Abdul Samad SRH 10 78 62 Josh Philippe RCB 5 78 63 Abhishek Sharma SRH 8 71 64 Gurkeerat Singh Mann RCB 8 71 65 Kedar Jadhav CSK 8 62 66 Mahipal Lomror RR 3 59 67 Kagiso Rabada DC 15 56 68 Lockie Ferguson KKR 5 43 69 Krishnappa Gowtham KXIP 2 42 70 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 3 40 71 Shreyas Gopal RR 14 37 72 Ravichandran Ashwin DC 13 37 73 Chris Morris RCB 9 34 74 Narayan Jagadeesan CSK 5 33 75 Sarfaraz Khan KXIP 5 33 76 Alex Carey DC 3 32 77 Murali Vijay CSK 3 32 78 Jason Holder SRH 5 31 79 Chris Jordan KXIP 9 29 80 Nathan Coulter-Nile MI 6 25 81 Rashid Khan SRH 14 24 82 Kamlesh Nagarkoti KKR 10 22 83 Tushar Deshpande DC 5 21 84 Harshal Patel DC 5 21 85 James Neesham KXIP 5 19 86 Tom Banton KKR 2 18 87 Navdeep Saini RCB 12 18 88 Karun Nair KXIP 4 16 89 Prabhsimran Singh KXIP 2 15 90 Isuru Udana RCB 10 15 91 James Pattinson MI 10 15 92 Kuldeep Yadav KKR 5 13 93 Imran Tahir CSK 3 13 94 Moeen Ali RCB 2 12 95 Shardul Thakur CSK 9 12 96 Rinku Singh KKR 1 11 97 Mohammad Nabi SRH 1 11 98 Sandeep Sharma SRH 11 10 99 Shivam Mavi KKR 8 10 100 Varun Chakravarthy KKR 13 10

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

As for the match, Kane Williamson's 33rd T20 half-century and an all-round masterclass from Jason Holder helped SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. SRH now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday while RCB's quest for a maiden title in 13 attempts remains unfulfilled. The final is to be played on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 132, Williamson and Holder put up an unbeaten 65-run stand for the fifth wicket to take their team to victory after Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa brought RCB back into the game following a dismal show with the bat. Siraj got the big wicket of SRH captain David Warner and his opening partner Shrivats Goswami, standing in for the injured Wriddhiman Saha. Williamson was unbeaten on 50 off 44 balls while Holder, who hit the winning runs with his third four of the innings, was on 24 off 20 balls. SRH ended their innings on 132/4 in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, Holder picked three wickets as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 131/7 wickets in their 20 overs. Most of RCB's runs came through the blade of AB de Villiers, who scored 56. He was dismissed by an inch-perfect yorker from Thangarasu Natarajan that took out his middle stump.

Brief scores: RCB 131/7 wkts in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 56, Aaron Finch 32; Jason Holder 3/25) lost to SRH 132/4 in 19.4 overs (Kane Williamson 50, Jason Holder 24; Mohammed Siraj 2/28) by 6 wkts