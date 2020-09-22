Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal Leading Run-scorer in IPL 13 After SRH vs RCB match however the situation has changed a bit. But first let's have a look at what happened when RCB beat SRH by 10 runs. |

POS PLAYER Mat Runs SR 1 Mayank Agarwal 1 89 148.33 2 Ambati Rayudu 1 71 147.91 3 Jonny Bairstow 1 61 141.86 4 Devdutt Padikkal 1 56 133.33 5 Faf du Plessis 1 54 125.58 6 Marcus Stoinis 1 53 252.38 7 AB de Villiers 1 51 170 8 Saurabh Tiwary 1 42 135.48 9 Shreyas Iyer 1 39 121.87 10 Manish Pandey 1 34 103.03 11 Rishabh Pant 1 33 106.45 12 Quinton de Kock 1 33 165 13 Aaron Finch 1 29 107.4 14 KL Rahul 1 21 110.52 15 Krishnappa Gowtham 1 20 142.85 16 Sam Curran 1 18 300 17 Kieron Pollard 1 18 128.57 18 Suryakumar Yadav 1 17 106.25 19 Virat Kohli 1 14 107.69 20 Hardik Pandya 1 14 140 21 Rohit Sharma 1 12 120 22 Priyam Garg 1 12 92.3 23 Sarfaraz Khan 1 12 100 24 James Pattinson 1 11 137.5 25 Ravindra Jadeja 1 10 200 26 Sandeep Sharma 1 9 150 27 Abhishek Sharma 1 7 175 28 Shivam Dube 1 7 87.5 29 Shimron Hetmyer 1 7 53.84 30 Rashid Khan 1 6 120 31 David Warner 1 6 100 32 Axar Patel 1 6 66.66 33 Chris Jordan 1 5 83.33 34 Jasprit Bumrah 1 5 166.66 35 Prithvi Shaw 1 5 55.55 36 Shane Watson 1 4 80 37 Ravichandran Ashwin 1 4 66.66 38 T Natarajan 1 3 75 39 Krunal Pandya 1 3 100 40 Anrich Nortje 1 3 300 41 Rahul Chahar 1 2 50 42 Karun Nair 1 1 33.33 43 Glenn Maxwell 1 1 25 44 Josh Philippe 1 1 50 45 Murali Vijay 1 1 14.28 46 MS Dhoni 1 0 0 47 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 0 0 48 Nicholas Pooran 1 0 0 49 Mitchell Marsh 1 0 0 50 Vijay Shankar 1 0 0 51 Shikhar Dhawan 1 0 0 52 Trent Boult 1 0 0

Young opener Devdutt Padikkal starred on debut before Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Padikkal (56 off 42, 8 fours) displayed his highly rated talent with a half-century before AB de Villiers (51 of 30) provided the much needed final flourish to take RCB to 163 for five after they were sent in to bat. Chasing 164 for a win, SRH were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs. The Sunrisers were on course for a comfortable chase with Jonny Bairstow (61 off 43) looking in ominous touch.

Chahal (3/18) removed the Englishman and Vijay Shankar in successive balls in the 16th over to tilt the game decisively in his team's favour. Bairstow perished in his attempt to hoick Chahal out of the park while Shankar had no clue about the perfectly placed googly.