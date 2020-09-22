T20 CARNIVAL

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal Leading Run-scorer in IPL 13 After SRH vs RCB match

Orange cap holder in IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal becomes leading run-scorer after SRH vs RCB match played in Dubai

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal Leading Run-scorer in IPL 13 After SRH vs RCB match

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal Leading Run-scorer in IPL 13 After SRH vs RCB match however the situation has changed a bit. But first let's have a look at what happened when RCB beat SRH by 10 runs. 

POSPLAYERMatRunsSR
1Mayank Agarwal189148.33
2Ambati Rayudu171147.91
3Jonny Bairstow161141.86
4Devdutt Padikkal156133.33
5Faf du Plessis154125.58
6Marcus Stoinis153252.38
7AB de Villiers151170
8Saurabh Tiwary142135.48
9Shreyas Iyer139121.87
10Manish Pandey134103.03
11Rishabh Pant133106.45
12Quinton de Kock133165
13Aaron Finch129107.4
14KL Rahul121110.52
15Krishnappa Gowtham120142.85
16Sam Curran118300
17Kieron Pollard118128.57
18Suryakumar Yadav117106.25
19Virat Kohli114107.69
20Hardik Pandya114140
21Rohit Sharma112120
22Priyam Garg11292.3
23Sarfaraz Khan112100
24James Pattinson111137.5
25Ravindra Jadeja110200
26Sandeep Sharma19150
27Abhishek Sharma17175
28Shivam Dube1787.5
29Shimron Hetmyer1753.84
30Rashid Khan16120
31David Warner16100
32Axar Patel1666.66
33Chris Jordan1583.33
34Jasprit Bumrah15166.66
35Prithvi Shaw1555.55
36Shane Watson1480
37Ravichandran Ashwin1466.66
38T Natarajan1375
39Krunal Pandya13100
40Anrich Nortje13300
41Rahul Chahar1250
42Karun Nair1133.33
43Glenn Maxwell1125
44Josh Philippe1150
45Murali Vijay1114.28
46MS Dhoni100
47Bhuvneshwar Kumar100
48Nicholas Pooran100
49Mitchell Marsh100
50Vijay Shankar100
51Shikhar Dhawan100
52Trent Boult100

Young opener Devdutt Padikkal starred on debut before Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Padikkal (56 off 42, 8 fours) displayed his highly rated talent with a half-century before AB de Villiers (51 of 30) provided the much needed final flourish to take RCB to 163 for five after they were sent in to bat. Chasing 164 for a win, SRH were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs. The Sunrisers were on course for a comfortable chase with Jonny Bairstow (61 off 43) looking in ominous touch.

Chahal (3/18) removed the Englishman and Vijay Shankar in successive balls in the 16th over to tilt the game decisively in his team's favour. Bairstow perished in his attempt to hoick Chahal out of the park while Shankar had no clue about the perfectly placed googly.

