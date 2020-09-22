- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal Leading Run-scorer in IPL 13 After SRH vs RCB match
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 22, 2020, 12:17 AM IST
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal Leading Run-scorer in IPL 13 After SRH vs RCB match however the situation has changed a bit. But first let's have a look at what happened when RCB beat SRH by 10 runs. |
SRH vs RCB: As it happened
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Runs
|SR
|1
|Mayank Agarwal
|1
|89
|148.33
|2
|Ambati Rayudu
|1
|71
|147.91
|3
|Jonny Bairstow
|1
|61
|141.86
|4
|Devdutt Padikkal
|1
|56
|133.33
|5
|Faf du Plessis
|1
|54
|125.58
|6
|Marcus Stoinis
|1
|53
|252.38
|7
|AB de Villiers
|1
|51
|170
|8
|Saurabh Tiwary
|1
|42
|135.48
|9
|Shreyas Iyer
|1
|39
|121.87
|10
|Manish Pandey
|1
|34
|103.03
|11
|Rishabh Pant
|1
|33
|106.45
|12
|Quinton de Kock
|1
|33
|165
|13
|Aaron Finch
|1
|29
|107.4
|14
|KL Rahul
|1
|21
|110.52
|15
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|1
|20
|142.85
|16
|Sam Curran
|1
|18
|300
|17
|Kieron Pollard
|1
|18
|128.57
|18
|Suryakumar Yadav
|1
|17
|106.25
|19
|Virat Kohli
|1
|14
|107.69
|20
|Hardik Pandya
|1
|14
|140
|21
|Rohit Sharma
|1
|12
|120
|22
|Priyam Garg
|1
|12
|92.3
|23
|Sarfaraz Khan
|1
|12
|100
|24
|James Pattinson
|1
|11
|137.5
|25
|Ravindra Jadeja
|1
|10
|200
|26
|Sandeep Sharma
|1
|9
|150
|27
|Abhishek Sharma
|1
|7
|175
|28
|Shivam Dube
|1
|7
|87.5
|29
|Shimron Hetmyer
|1
|7
|53.84
|30
|Rashid Khan
|1
|6
|120
|31
|David Warner
|1
|6
|100
|32
|Axar Patel
|1
|6
|66.66
|33
|Chris Jordan
|1
|5
|83.33
|34
|Jasprit Bumrah
|1
|5
|166.66
|35
|Prithvi Shaw
|1
|5
|55.55
|36
|Shane Watson
|1
|4
|80
|37
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|1
|4
|66.66
|38
|T Natarajan
|1
|3
|75
|39
|Krunal Pandya
|1
|3
|100
|40
|Anrich Nortje
|1
|3
|300
|41
|Rahul Chahar
|1
|2
|50
|42
|Karun Nair
|1
|1
|33.33
|43
|Glenn Maxwell
|1
|1
|25
|44
|Josh Philippe
|1
|1
|50
|45
|Murali Vijay
|1
|1
|14.28
|46
|MS Dhoni
|1
|0
|0
|47
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|1
|0
|0
|48
|Nicholas Pooran
|1
|0
|0
|49
|Mitchell Marsh
|1
|0
|0
|50
|Vijay Shankar
|1
|0
|0
|51
|Shikhar Dhawan
|1
|0
|0
|52
|Trent Boult
|1
|0
|0
Young opener Devdutt Padikkal starred on debut before Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.
Padikkal (56 off 42, 8 fours) displayed his highly rated talent with a half-century before AB de Villiers (51 of 30) provided the much needed final flourish to take RCB to 163 for five after they were sent in to bat. Chasing 164 for a win, SRH were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs. The Sunrisers were on course for a comfortable chase with Jonny Bairstow (61 off 43) looking in ominous touch.
Chahal (3/18) removed the Englishman and Vijay Shankar in successive balls in the 16th over to tilt the game decisively in his team's favour. Bairstow perished in his attempt to hoick Chahal out of the park while Shankar had no clue about the perfectly placed googly.