Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2021: Nitish Rana is Leading Run-scorer in IPL 14 After SRH vs RCB Match

In the closely fought encounter between SRH and RCB, the latter emerged winners by six runs. In a low-scoring encounter in Chennai, Bangalore set a target of 150 to the opposition, but Hyderabad failed to chase down the target in stipulated 20 overs. That meant that none of the batsmen went on to get big scores, apart from fifties by Glenn Maxwell and David Warner.

Those performances do not make a change in the list of orange cap holders. Nitish Rana of KKR continues to lead the list with 137 runs, while Sanju Samson follows him closely with 119 runs. Meanwhile, Maxwell, who scored 59 from 41 balls in the first innings, got to a fifty in over three editions of the IPL.

The knock comes after his innings of 39 against Mumbai, where he hit his first six in over a season. In a horrific season preceding this one, Maxwell had aggregated just 108 runs in 13 innings, after which Punjab Kings had released the Aussie.

The last time Maxwell hit a half-century was back in 2016. Since then, his highest had been 47 each in 2017 and 2018 and 32 in 2020. He didn’t play the 2019 edition. Despite an ordinary season, Maxwell said that it wasn’t a surprise that Bangalore picked him. He revealed that Kohli had already asked him to be a part of the franchise during the tour of Australia.

“We had been texting a fair bit. We obviously caught up. We chatted after the ODI and T20I series in Australia. He talked to me about potentially playing for RCB. If I got the opportunity, he said ‘we would love to have you’. But obviously, there was an auction,” Maxwell said in a video tweeted by RCB.

“He said it would be wonderful to have you. He floated the idea back even then. There was a long process in work. Thankfully, I am playing for RCB now,” he added.

