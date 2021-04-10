- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan is Leading Run-scorer After DC vs CSK Match
Orange cap holder in IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan becomes leading run-scorer after DC vs CSK match played in Mumbai
- Cricketnext Staff Cricketnext
- Updated: April 10, 2021, 11:39 PM IST
It was a sensational battle between two giants — CSK and DC, where the latter, led by Rishabh Pant emerged victorious. It was largely due to the efforts of Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72), that DC registered a seven-wicket win. After the end of 2nd match, Dhawan is the leader in the list of highest run-getters, and holder of the Orange cap. He is followed closely by Shaw.
IPL 2021 | Purple Cap | Points Table
A half century from Suresh Raina (54 off 36) and quick knocks from Sam Curran (34 off 15) and Moeen Ali (36 off 24) had powered CSK to 188 for 7 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan (2 for 23 in 4 overs) and Chris Woakes (2 for 18 in 3 overs) were terrific for DC in a high scoring game.
The chase for DC might have seemed steep on paper but once Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan set foot on the field, it appeared way too easy. CSK’s pacers at the top – Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran first, and then Shardul Thakur, kept feeding them hittable balls in the slot and the DC duo unleashed their shots. Gaps were pierced with ease, and boundaries flew off the bat as Delhi raced to 65 in the Power Play.
CSK’s only way back was through wickets but their fielders were not helping. Shaw was dropped twice off Moeen Ali; once on 38 by Mitchell Santner and then on 47 bu Ruturaj Gaikwad. Absolutely nothing went CSK’s way as Shaw completed his fifty off 27 balls while Dhawan went past his off 35 deliveries.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule