Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan is Leading Run-scorer in IPL 14 After KKR vs SRH Match

It was an excellent effort by KKR’s Nitish Rana to score 80 runs at the top of the order and take his team to a comfortable victory in the match against SRH. But still, Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run-getter till now, with 85 runs, with the innings he played against CSK. He is the holder of the orange cap.

Half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi set up Kolkata Knight Riders’ 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 match at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Rana (80 off 56) and Tripathi (53 off 29) powered KKR to 187 for 6 in 20 overs, before Manish Pandey (61* off 44) and Jonny Bairstow (55 off 40) took SRH close. However, they couldn’t quite finish the steep chase.

SRH needed David Warner to fire in the chase but that didn’t happen. He was dropped on 0 by Pat Cummins off Harbhajan Singh but couldn’t make use of the life, nicking an excellent delivery from Prasidh Krishna to the keeper in the second over. In the next over, Wriddhiman Saha chopped Shakib Al Hasan onto the stumps to leave them 10 for 2.

SRH needed a partnership to stay in the game and they got that with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey settling down and then counter attacking. Hyderabad added only 35 in the Power Play but switched gears, bringing up their 100 in 12 overs. Bairstow was leading the onslaught, having crossed his half-century.

