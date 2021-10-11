ORG vs BLU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for VCA T20 2021, October 11, 01:30 pm IST

ORG vs BLU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 Match between VCA Orange vs VCA Blue: In the 14th match of VCA T20 2021, VCA Orange will square off against the VCA Blue on Monday, October 11. The match between VCA Orange and VCA Blue is set to take place at the VCA Jamtha Ground in Nagpur.

Heading into this fixture VCA Orange will be high on confidence, having won three out of their opening four games. They are currently sitting at the top of the VCA T20 2021 table and are clear favourites to reach the next stage of the tournament. In their previous game, they defeated VCA SKY Blue by 101 runs.

On the other hand, VCA Bluehave managed to win just one out of their opening three fixtures and they are occupying the last spot in the table. They are coming into this game after losing to VCA Yellow by 54 runs.

Here are all the details about today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Orange and VCA Blue:

ORG vs BLU Telecast

The match between ORG vs BLU is not televised in India.

ORG vs BLU Live Streaming

The match between ORG vs BLU can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

ORG vs BLU Match Details

The match between VCA Green vs VCA Blue will be played on Monday, October 11 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The ORG vs BLU match will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

ORG vs BLU captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Akshay Karnewar

Vice-captain: Satyam Bhoyar

ORG vs BLU Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Siddhesh Wath

Batters: Apoorv Wankhade, Shalabh Shrivastava, Yash Rathod

All-rounders: Prerit Agrawal, Ankush Wakode, Satyam Bhoyar, Akshay Karnewar

Bowlers: Akshay Wakhare, Abhishek Chaurasia, Hardik Verma

ORG vs BLU probable playing XI:

VCA Orange Predicted Playing XI: Siddhesh Wath (C & WK), Yash Rathod, Kshitiz Dahiya, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Shubham Kapse, Praful Hinge, Prerit Agrawal, Abhishek Chaurasia, Sandesh Durugwar, Apoorv Wankhade

VCA Blue Predicted Playing XI: Shalabh Shrivastava (C), Ankush Wakode, Aniket Pande (WK), Satyam Bhoyar, Khushal Pimpalkar, Suraj Rai, Urvesh Patel, Nachiket Parande, Hardik Verma, Shantanu Chikhale, Ganesh Satish

