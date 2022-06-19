'Orion Keech Singh': Cricket Legend Yuvraj Singh Reveals Name of His Baby Boy on Father's Day

Legendary India allrounder Yuvraj Singh has revealed the name of his baby boy via social media on Father’s Day. Yuvraj shared a couple of pictures of his wife Hazel Keech and their little one whom they have named Orion Keech Singh.

“Welcome to the world . Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars #HappyFathersDay @hazelkeech,” Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

Welcome to the world ❤️. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars ✨ #HappyFathersDay @hazelkeech pic.twitter.com/a3ozeX7gtS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 19, 2022

Hazel also shared a picture of Yuvraj on her Instagram with an emotional note revealing how the former India international dreamt of becoming a father long before the couple had even met.

“Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You’ve dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You’re a great hands-on dad and im proud of the effort you make, always trying your best,” she wrote.

“Happy Fathers Day to you too Granddad. I love that Orion gets to see so much of you while you’re patiently waiting for him to be big enough to throw around,” she added.

She wished Yuvraj’s father Yograj joking how Orian is waiting to pull his beard. “Happy fathers Day to you @yograjofficial Orion waiting to pull your beard and meet the Grandpa with the booming voice,” she wrote.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is between 2000 and 2017. He retired as one of the finest India allrounders playing vital roles in India winning the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup.

He won the player of the tournament award at the 2011 World Cup as India became the champions for the second time in their history.

The 40-year-old announced the birth of his first child earlier this year on January 25.

